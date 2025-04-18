University Of Utah Announces $25 Million Gift From The J. Willard And Alice S. Marriott Foundation To Establish The J.W. Marriott, Jr. Institute

Gift will create a first-of-its-kind, multidisciplinary hub for hospitality innovation and leadership.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Utah today announced a landmark $25 million gift from The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation to establish the J.W. Marriott, Jr. Institute, a groundbreaking initiative that will transform how students across disciplines develop leadership skills rooted in hospitality principles.

The Institute represents a novel, student-centric approach to hospitality education beyond traditional classroom learning. Inspired by Mr. Marriott's enduring legacy of service, ingenuity, and excellence, the Institute will serve as a multidisciplinary hub providing immersive, co-curricular programs that integrate hospitality principles into diverse academic fields, including business, healthcare, design, technology, engineering, and more. Unlike traditional hospitality degree programs, the Institute emphasizes and elevates the customer experience by integrating it into nearly all industries and career pathways.

"We are redefining hospitality not simply as an industry but as a mindset that empowers leaders in every field to create exceptional experiences and drive meaningful impact by honoring the values that have long defined the Marriott name-excellence, integrity, and service to others," said Taylor Randall, President of the University of Utah. "The Marriott family's deep connection to the University of Utah, with J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. as a proud alumnus and long-time supporter, is a testament to their enduring commitment to expanding opportunities for all people. We are deeply grateful for their visionary leadership in establishing this pioneering Institute, which will carry Bill Marriott's legacy forward and prepare our students to lead in the evolving experience economy."

The Institute will eventually offer dynamic programs ranging from global internships and leadership development to campus-based hospitality training and industry-sponsored projects. These experiences will provide students with real-world skills, industry access, such as offerings from The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, and resume-defining opportunities regardless of academic discipline. Marc Brown, the inaugural executive director, will oversee these efforts as the Institute transforms the University of Utah's campus into a living laboratory where students can work directly with on-campus businesses, events, and services to solve real challenges and create value through hospitality.

"The J. W. Marriott, Jr. Institute represents our commitment to attracting and developing the next generation of hospitality leaders," said Mieka Wick, CEO of The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation. "Through this Institute, we aim to inspire students to carry forward Bill's legacy of visionary leadership, integrity, and service and to elevate hospitality as a leadership philosophy across the global economy. We envision a future where students from all academic backgrounds gain the hands-on experience and relationship-centered outlook needed to excel in their careers. By equipping students with adaptable leadership skills, service excellence, innovation capabilities, and customer experience expertise, the Institute will build a talent pipeline uniquely prepared to lead in environments where people care for people."

"My dad is proud to be a University of Utah alum and to have a hospitality institute established in his name is a source of pride for him and our entire family," said David S. Marriott, Trustee of The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Marriott International. "We know every student who walks through the doors will develop the mindset and the skill set to be the next generation of leaders around the world – not only in hospitality but countless other industries that also benefit from a commitment to excellence in service."

The University of Utah is the ideal place to bring this vision to life-driven by a forward-thinking, entrepreneurial spirit, strong industry partnerships, and a proven ability to engage students at scale through programs like the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute. Here, hospitality builds on its strong foundation, shaping how we care for patients, design services, and create meaningful, human-centered experiences. As Utah prepares to host the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the University stands at the forefront of innovation and global opportunity, ready to lead on the world stage.

About The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation

The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation is dedicated to fostering equitable, sustainable, and thriving communities by partnering with extraordinary nonprofit organizations to solve today's most pressing challenges, address root causes, and seek transformational change. Founded in 1966, The Foundation pursues and invests in solutions to strengthen the vitality and vibrancy of the Washington, D.C. region and actively engages with the community and partners across industries and sectors to drive the greatest impact. Inspired by the Marriott family's deep roots in the hospitality industry, The Foundation supports and promotes opportunities to cultivate the next generation of hospitality professionals. Investments focus on innovative programs that expose students and emerging leaders to the rich hospitality ecosystem, train them for industry careers and transform the field.

About the University of Utah

The University of Utah is the state's flagship institution of higher education, with 18 schools and colleges, more than 100 undergraduate majors and graduate programs, and an enrollment of more than 36,000 students. It is a member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 71 leading research institutions. Ranked #1 public university in the West by the Wall Street Journal, the U strives to be a model public university in delivering unmatched value in higher education and health care while making social, economic and cultural contributions that improve the quality of life throughout the state, the nation and the world.

SOURCE University of Utah

