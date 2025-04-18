Chinese Mainland Urges Taiwan Businesses To Jointly Resist External Risks, Challenges

A Chinese mainland official urged Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises on Friday to join efforts in resisting external risks and challenges, Azernews reports.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of Taiwan businesspeople in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province.

Song stated that the tariff war initiated by the United States cannot alter the solid foundations, strong resilience, and long-term positive outlook of the mainland's economy.

"We have the wisdom and capability to tackle and overcome all challenges. The mainland will always be a reliable and strong support for Taiwan businesspeople," he said.

He further emphasized that the mainland is committed to studying and addressing the problems faced by Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises. The government will introduce practical and effective policies, ensure equal treatment, increase support, and strengthen cross-Strait industrial and supply chain connectivity.

Song expressed hope that Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises would remain confident, forward-looking, and actively participate in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation. He encouraged them to work together to overcome external risks and challenges.

Representatives from Taiwan businesspeople present at the meeting noted that the unfair tariffs imposed by the United States have significantly disrupted the global trade order and put considerable pressure on some export-oriented Taiwan enterprises.

They also highlighted that the mainland's institutional advantages and economic resilience serve as a fundamental guarantee against these risks.

Given the mainland's complete industrial system, vast market potential, and immense investment and consumption capacity, Taiwan businesspeople and enterprises remain confident that, with timely support from governments at all levels, they can navigate these challenges.

The representatives reaffirmed their commitment to actively participating in the integration of industrial and supply chains across the Taiwan Strait. They also emphasized their intention to align with the mainland's new development patterns and seek new opportunities for growth.

Moreover, Taiwan-funded enterprises expressed their strong solidarity with the mainland, wholeheartedly supporting the country's countermeasures against the United States. They expressed confidence that, together, they will prevail in the tariff dispute.