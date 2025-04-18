Kharkiv Attack: Number Of Injured Rises To 103, Including Eight Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people injured in this morning's Russian missile attack on Kharkiv has increased to 103, including eight children.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the update on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The number of people injured in today's missile strike has once again increased -- now it stands at 103. Eight of them are children," the post reads.



























































Fire at enterprise caused by missile strike extinguished in Kharkiv

Early on Friday, April 18, Russian forces launched three Iskander missiles at Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district. One missile detonated in the air near a residential apartment building. An elderly man was killed, and dozens of civilians were wounded. Earlier, the number of those injured in the attack was reported at 98.