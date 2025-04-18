Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kharkiv Attack: Number Of Injured Rises To 103, Including Eight Children

Kharkiv Attack: Number Of Injured Rises To 103, Including Eight Children


2025-04-18 03:16:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in this morning's Russian missile attack on Kharkiv has increased to 103, including eight children.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the update on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The number of people injured in today's missile strike has once again increased -- now it stands at 103. Eight of them are children," the post reads.

























Read also: Fire at enterprise caused by missile strike extinguished in Kharkiv

Early on Friday, April 18, Russian forces launched three Iskander missiles at Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district. One missile detonated in the air near a residential apartment building. An elderly man was killed, and dozens of civilians were wounded. Earlier, the number of those injured in the attack was reported at 98.

MENAFN18042025000193011044ID1109446781

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search