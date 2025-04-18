All Victims Of Russian Attack In Kharkiv Receiving Assistance Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of the evening of April 18, recovery efforts are ongoing in Kharkiv following a Russian missile strike. All victims are receiving necessary aid.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on social media , Ukrinform reports.

“Emergency response operations are still underway in Kharkiv following the Russian missile strike. Preliminary reports indicate they were cruise missiles-Iskanders. One of the missiles detonated in mid-air over a residential neighborhood; another struck an industrial site near a housing area. As a result of the strike, ordinary apartment buildings were damaged, and many people were injured-over a hundred,” Zelensky noted.

He stressed that everyone is receiving assistance.

“These are completely different people-some elderly, some very young. All they were doing was living their lives in their own country, in their own city - and that alone makes them targets for Russia and its missiles. One must be an outright scumbag and despise life to carry out such missile strikes on an ordinary city on Good Friday, the eve of Easter,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, an elderly man was killed in a Russian strike on the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv on the morning of April 18.

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in this morning's Russian Iskander missile attack has risen to 103, including eight children.

