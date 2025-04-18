Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Assault Group In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade successfully repelled an attempted attack by Russian forces.

The press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram, sharing a corresponding video, as reported by Ukrinform.

“The enemy deployed two IFVs, buggies, and infantry in an attempt to break through our defenders' positions. As soon as the enemy IFV landed its troops, it was immediately destroyed. Ukrainian forces then continued to eliminate enemy personnel using artillery and drone strikes at their landing site,” the statement reads.

Ukrainian drones later detected and targeted a second enemy combat vehicle, successfully striking it. Buggies that attempted to reinforce the assault from another direction were also spotted from the air and destroyed.

As a result of the failed attack, Russian forces lost at least eight soldiers killed and seven wounded. One infantry fighting vehicle and three lightly armored vehicles were completely destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, FPV drone pilots from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian 2S9 Nona self-propelled artillery system in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: General Staff, illustrative