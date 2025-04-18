On Easter, Ukraine Will Be Warm As In Summer, But It Will Rain In West

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This weekend, Ukraine will be under the influence of spring warmth, but rain is possible in the western regions. The temperature will rise above the climatic norm in almost all regions.

This was reported to Ukrinform by Sinopti .

According to weather forecasters, on Saturday, April 19, most of Ukraine will experience real April warmth. However, in the western regions, especially in Transcarpathia, Volyn and the Carpathian region, periodic rains are expected - sometimes quite heavy. In Lviv region, precipitation may be prolonged, with mostly gray weather throughout the day.

Thus, in the west (Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Uzhhorod), the air will be warm, but due to the rains it may feel a little damp and cool. In the center (Kyiv , Cherkasy, Kropyvnytskyi), the daytime temperature will be close to a comfortable +20°, which will be in stark contrast to the past weeks. In these areas, it will be dry, cozy, with light winds. In the east (Kharkiv , Dnipro, Luhansk), it will be summer-like warm. The weather will be stable, without precipitation, with a drop in temperature in the evening, but no frost. In the south (Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv), it will be a warm day tomorrow, although a little cooler than in previous days. In the southern regions, there will be no precipitation, but in some places there may be cloudy skies and cooler winds. Odesa will be the coolest, with temperatures remaining within the middle of the March norm, forecasters say.

They also warn that in Transcarpathia, a significant drop in temperature is recorded compared to the previous days - by an average of 7-8 degrees. This is a typical effect of the Carpathian Basin, when a change in air masses brings a short-term but noticeable cooling.

In general, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , the temperature in Ukraine on Saturday night will be 7-12°; during the day 19-24°, in the western regions and on the coast 15-20°.

On Easter, Sunday, April 20, the weather will be even warmer and mostly dry in almost all regions. The wind will die down and the sky will clear of clouds.

Thus, in the west (Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Ternopil), no rain is expected, and temperatures will remain within the warm spring norm. Only in Khmelnytsky is it possible to have a short rain in the daytime. However, at night in some mountainous areas (for example, in Rakhiv) it will be colder than usual at this time.

In the central regions (Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Poltava), the temperature will rise by 6-8 degrees compared to Friday. In many areas, a real spring is already noticeable, with no precipitation and bright sunshine. In the east (Kharkiv, Luhansk, Dnipro), it will be even warmer than on Saturday. In the Chuhuiv region, there may be light rain. In the south (Odesa , Kherson, Crimea), the weather will be comfortable without any drastic changes.

According to weather forecasters, some regions of western Ukraine will experience a nighttime cold snap on Sunday. In Kalush and Sambir districts, the temperature will drop by 8-9 degrees compared to Saturday.