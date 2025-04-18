403
2025 Kuwait Open Tennis Tourney Kicks Off
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- The 2025 Kuwait Open Tennis Championship kicked off on Friday at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex, with participation from 300 Kuwaiti, Arab, and foreign players.
The tournament competitions include three categories, men's singles, junior singles under 14, and junior singles under 10, and is organized by the Kuwait Tennis Federation, lasting until April 24, said Kuwait Tennis Federation President, Abdul Ridha Al-Gharib.
Al-Gharib added that these tournaments provide players needed practice and competition that improves their performance and experience.
He called on all tennis lovers to visit the federation's courts and enjoy the atmosphere of the tournament and its competition. (end)
