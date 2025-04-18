403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation Forces Commit Several Massacres Against Children In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 18 (KUNA) --Israeli forces attacked the Gaza Strip, and there were many people injured and killed, including a paramedic, a journalist, and several women and children on Friday.
Health authorities in Gaza said the occupation army bombed the Tal al-Zaatar neighborhood killing over 13 Palestinians and injured many civilians, most from the same family.
Additionally, a group of children in Khan Yunis was targeted while waiting for drinking water, and rescue teams recovered six bodies from an Israeli airstrike.
Eyewitnesses reported to KUNA there were raids on residential areas and displaced persons' tents, leading to further deaths and injuries.
The Israeli army announced it conducted over 40 airstrikes in the last 24 hours. Despite limited resources, medical teams continue to aid the wounded and recover the deceased as the attacks persist. (end)
wab
Health authorities in Gaza said the occupation army bombed the Tal al-Zaatar neighborhood killing over 13 Palestinians and injured many civilians, most from the same family.
Additionally, a group of children in Khan Yunis was targeted while waiting for drinking water, and rescue teams recovered six bodies from an Israeli airstrike.
Eyewitnesses reported to KUNA there were raids on residential areas and displaced persons' tents, leading to further deaths and injuries.
The Israeli army announced it conducted over 40 airstrikes in the last 24 hours. Despite limited resources, medical teams continue to aid the wounded and recover the deceased as the attacks persist. (end)
wab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment