Trump Admin Studying Option To Fire Fed Chair Powell: White House
Washington: US President Donald Trump and his administration are studying whether dismissing independent Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is an option, his top White House economic aide said Friday.
"The president and his team will continue to study that matter," National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett told reporters when asked if firing Powell was a possibility, one day after Trump lashed out at the Fed chief.
