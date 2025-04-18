'Amir's Visit An Important Step In Developing Bilateral Dialogue'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russian Federation Sergey Katyrin stressed that the official visit of H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Russian Federation represents an important step in the development of bilateral dialogue and strengthening economic partnership, especially amid global economic and geopolitical changes.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), Katyrin said that H H the Amir's visit and the talks he will hold with President of the Russian Federation H E Vladimir Putin represent a strong impetus to consolidate the partnership between the two countries and reflect their commitment to deepening political and economic cooperation.

Katyrin added that the visit sends a clear message to private businesses in Russia and Qatar, giving them the green light to intensify bilateral cooperation, including joint projects and mutual investments, with clear political support for this trend. It will also be a catalyst for concluding new contracts, attracting investments, and establishing sustainable cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, especially with regard to mutual financial settlements. He expressed his confidence that the next five years will witness the actual realization of the latent potential in trade exchange and the expansion of the scope of bilateral projects, particularly in the fields of innovation, sustainable development, the digital economy, education, and scientific research.

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation said that despite the limited volume of trade between Russia and Qatar in absolute terms, there are strong opportunities for growth, even in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and international sanctions. He noted the growing interest in cooperation in the fields of energy, construction, agriculture, and advanced technology.