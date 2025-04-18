Spain To Have Five Champions League Spots In 2025-26

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #Champions League Xinhua

Madrid: Thursday's results in Europe mean that La Liga will have five teams in next season's Champions League.

Athletic Bilbao's 2-0 win at home to Rangers in the Europa League and Real Betis' 1-1 draw against Jagiellonia in the Conference League, coupled with Lazio's surprise elimination from the Europa League on penalties at home to Bodo/Glimt, means Spain takes an extra place in the Champions League based on performance.

The top two national federations in UEFA's performance ranking - based on clubs' performance in European competition across a season - each gain an extra place in the following season's Champions League.

With the Premier League already having confirmed a fifth spot in next season's competition, Thursday's results mean second-placed La Liga can now not be overhauled by Italy's Serie A.

That means a total of eight Spanish sides will play in Europe next season, with the top five qualifying for the Champions League, with two more in the Europa League and one in the Conference League.

That number could increase, but would need some special circumstances, such as Athletic winning this season's Europa League, while finishing outside of the top five in La Liga, with the club currently sitting fourth.

Currently, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic and Villarreal are well-placed to take a spot in next season's Champions League, with Betis and Celta Vigo set to play in the Europa League, while eighth-placed Mallorca would go into the Conference League.

However, with seven rounds of matches left to play, other sides such as Real Sociedad, Rayo Vallecano, Getafe and Osasuna will also think that a late run of form will see them into Europe, adding extra jeopardy to the final weeks of the season.