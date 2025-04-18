U.S. News & World Report Names Watercrest Buena Vista A Best Independent Living Community In Nationwide Survey

MENAFN - PR Newswire) U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 450,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,800 senior living communities nationwide. To be recognized as one of the 2025 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities, individual locations earned a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by the U.S. News health data analytics team. U.S. News recognizes communities that have excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.

For 2025, U.S. News and World Report has added High-Performing Emblems as an additional recognition for communities whose trust score was in the top 25 percent of all scores nationwide. Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living also achieved two high-performing emblems in the categories of Independent Living: Feels Like Home and Activities and Enrichment. Additionally, the community received notably high ratings across multiple categories in safety, value, staff and management, and care services.

"It is a great honor and distinction for Watercrest Buena Vista to be recognized as the best in senior living by U.S. News and World Report, one of the nation's most esteemed organizations," says Marc Vorkapich , principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "To earn Best Independent Living, and to be amongst the nation's top tier providers in services offered, is truly a testament to the world-class care and exceptional experiences provided to our seniors at Watercrest Buena Vista."

Residents of Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy outstanding amenities and exceptional care in a beautiful community offering Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. Watercrest Buena Vista is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages of Central Florida; for information contact the community at 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

