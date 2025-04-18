Emerging Managers Podcast Launches, Highlighting New Players In Venture Capital Outperforming The Status Quo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debuting in the venture capital podcasting space, the Emerging Managers Podcast breaks ground covering an in-depth exploration of the often-overlooked landscape of first fund venture capital firms. Hosted by seasoned investor Scott Kelly of Black Dog Venture Partners and Podetize Founder, Tracy Hazzard, this series aims to shed light on the 1,800+ emerging fund managers who are driving innovation and delivering exceptional returns, yet often remain hidden from mainstream attention.

In a venture capital ecosystem where 70-80% of capital flows to a select few established funds, the "Emerging Managers Podcast" seeks to recalibrate the narrative. The podcast dives deep into the unique stories, investment theses, and operational strategies of these emerging fund managers, providing valuable insights for Limited Partners (LPs), angel investors, and entrepreneurs alike.

"We've identified a critical disparity in the VC landscape," states Scott Kelly. "While the lion's share of capital is concentrated in a small number of mega-funds, our research and conversations reveal that emerging managers are frequently outperforming these giants in terms of alpha and innovation. These are the funds driving the future, and they deserve a larger platform and greater LP engagement."

Tracy Hazzard adds, "This podcast is about more than just investments; it's about building trust and fostering connections. By sharing the personal journeys and strategic visions of these fund managers, we aim to demystify the "fund one" experience and create a more equitable playing field. We believe that transparency and dialogue are crucial for the industry's growth and evolution."

The "Emerging Managers Podcast" will feature interviews with a diverse array of fund managers from across the globe, covering various sectors and investment strategies and topics such as:



Origin Stories: How these emerging managers transitioned from entrepreneurs or angel investors to launching their own funds.

Investment Theses: The specific sectors and technologies these funds are targeting, and why they are outperforming their competition.

Operational Challenges: The hurdles faced by emerging managers in fundraising, deal flow, and portfolio management and getting beyond that first fund.

LP Engagement: Strategies for building relationships with LPs and securing more credibility and capital. Market Trends: How emerging managers are navigating the current VC landscape and adapting to changing market conditions.

"Our goal is to provide a comprehensive and unbiased look at the emerging manager space," Kelly explains. "We'll be asking the tough questions and getting to the heart of what makes these funds tick. We want to be a resource for anyone looking to understand and engage with this vital segment of the venture capital industry."

The "Emerging Managers Podcast " is available on Apple, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms, including YouTube.

About Scott Kelly & Black Dog Venture Partners :

With over three decades of experience working with both entrepreneurs and investors, Scott Kelly is the CEO of business accelerator Black Dog Venture Partners and founder of VC Fast Pitch. He leverages his innovative skills, extensive experience training thousands of salespeople, and vast network of investors to help founders and investors sustain and scale innovation. Kelly is well known for organizing and hosting monthly investor-founder matchmaking events.

About Tracy Hazzard & Podetize :

Tracy Hazzard is a leading authority in podcasting and media with experience as a speaker, podcaster, and Inc. Innovation columnist, as well as a successful female AI tech founder. As Co-Founder and Director of Applied AI for Podetize, the largest podcast post-production company for independent podcasters and networks, Hazzard provides insights into the intersection of technology, marketing, and media.

