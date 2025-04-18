IMPERIAL HEALTH PLAN OF CALIFORNIA AND AFFILIATES AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS NCQA ACCREDITATION

The National Committee for Quality Assurance recognizes Imperial Health for its commitment to clinical excellence and member experience

PASADENA, Calif., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc., along with its affiliates Imperial Health Plan of the Southwest, Inc. and Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc. ("Imperial"), is proud to announce that it has earned accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)-a nationally recognized symbol of quality and excellence in healthcare. "Our organization is grateful to be formally recognized for our commitment to delivering patient-centered care," said Paveljit Bindra, MD, Chief Executive Officer.

The NCQA accreditation is considered the gold standard in evaluating health plans. It affirms that Imperial's affiliated organizations meet or exceed rigorous quality standards across several critical areas, including Patient Care, Care Coordination, Quality Measures, and Health Outcomes.

"This accreditation reflects our ongoing pursuit of clinical excellence and innovation, always guided by the member experience," said Muthukumar Vaidyaraman, MD, Chief Medical Officer. Further, "Quality improvement is the lens that brings our vision for care into sharp focus as we enhance care delivery," said Andranik Barsegyan, MPH, Sr. Director of Quality Improvement, Risk Adjustment, and Health Analytics.

For consumers, NCQA accreditation serves as a trusted mark of quality, indicating that the organization delivers safe, effective, and person-centered care. At Imperial, this means embracing a holistic approach honoring each patient's needs, preferences, and values. "At the heart of every quality measure is a person, and our mission is to provide care that helps members stay healthy in mind, body, and spirit so they can reach their full potential through a community-focused medical and pharmacy model rooted in whole-person care," said Evelyn S. Cho, PharmD., Director of Population Health & Pharmacy Services.

About Imperial: Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc. operates a Medicare Advantage plan serving members in 50 of the 58 California counties. Imperial Insurance Companies, Inc. offers insurance products on the Exchange in Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Imperial Health Plan of the Southwest, Inc. operates on the healthcare Exchange in Utah.

Media Contact:

Contact Sue Dahlkamp

Vice President Member Experience

Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc & Affiliated Companies

[email protected]

SOURCE Imperial Health Plan of California, Inc & Affiliated Companies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED