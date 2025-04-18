Iron Worker Union Members At Jesco Denied Voice As Company Refuses Union Recognition

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a deeply disappointing move, Jesco Iron Craft, Inc. has refused to recognize the democratic will of its workers, who came forward with majority support to unionize with the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers (Iron Workers Union – AFL/CIO).

Despite receiving a formal petition showing strong support from full-time and part-time production workers, welders, shipping and assembly staff, and robotics department employees, Jesco declined to acknowledge the workers' decision. Instead, the company questioned the validity of the petition-without any proof or request for an independent verification.

"This isn't just about a union-it's about respect," said Chad Rink, Assistant to the General President of the Iron Workers Union. "These workers are simply asking for a voice on the job, better working conditions, and the chance to negotiate fair terms. Jesco responded by shutting the door in their faces."

Jesco workers are the backbone of the company's production operations, but many say they've been pushed to the limit-facing safety concerns, and little say in how their work is completed. For them, unionizing isn't a radical move. It's a way to protect their dignity and secure a better future.

Federal labor law protects employees' right to organize. The workers at Jesco took that step-peacefully and lawfully. Rather than honoring that right, the company is now stalling, hoping to silence the people who keep its business running.

The Iron Workers Union is calling on Jesco to stop hiding behind corporate legalese and do the right thing: recognize the union and sit down at the bargaining table. The workers have spoken. They deserve to be heard.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED