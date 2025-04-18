PIH Health Pioneers The Future Of Surgery With The Da Vinci 5 Robotic System

WHITTIER, Calif., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health continues to demonstrate its leadership in medical innovation with the adoption of the new da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system-a leading-edge advancement in minimally invasive surgery. This milestone reinforces PIH Health's ongoing commitment to bringing the most advanced medical technologies to its patients and communities.

PIH Health's first procedure utilizing the da Vinci 5 was successfully performed on April 18, 2025, at PIH Health Whittier Hospital. The procedure highlighted the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery, including greater precision, enhanced visualization, and improved patient outcomes. The da Vinci 5 represents the next evolution in minimally invasive surgery, enabling physicians to perform complex procedures with increased efficiency and control.

"This investment in the da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system underscores PIH Health's dedication to innovation and excellence in patient care," said Jim West, president and chief executive officer of PIH Health. "We are proud to offer our patients access to the most advanced surgical technology available today."

Compared to previous generations of the da Vinci system, the da Vinci 5 introduces several key enhancements: improved 3D ultra-high-definition visualization, greater instrument precision with increased range of motion, and next-generation haptic feedback that allows surgeons to sense the level of resistance during procedures. Additionally, the system offers advanced data integration and real-time analytics to support surgical decision-making-features not available in earlier models.

Samuel Im MD, gynecologic oncologist at PIH Health, successfully used the system to perform a hysterectomy and praised the technology's impact. "The da Vinci 5 represents a remarkable advancement in surgical technology," said Dr. Im. "Its enhanced precision, improved visualization, and refined ergonomics allow us to perform complex procedures with even greater accuracy and efficiency. This translates to better outcomes and a smoother recovery for our patients."

The da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system can be used to perform a wide range of procedures across multiple specialties, including:



Urologic surgeries (e.g., prostatectomy, kidney surgery for benign and malignant conditions)

Thoracic surgeries (e.g., lung resection)

Colorectal surgeries (e.g., colectomy for colon cancer or diverticulitis)

General surgeries (e.g., hernia repair, gallbladder removal) Gynecologic surgeries (e.g., hysterectomy for benign and malignant conditions, fibroid removal, endometriosis treatment)

PIH Health remains committed to investing in state-of-the-art medical advancements to enhance the quality of care for its patients. By leading the way in robotic-assisted surgery, PIH Health continues to solidify its reputation as a premier healthcare provider in Southern California.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 31 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. For more information, visit PIHHealth or follow us on Facebook , X , or Instagram .

