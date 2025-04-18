Drug-Free Obesity Breakthrough: Emotional Brain Training (EBT) Offers Lasting Weight Loss By Rewiring Stress Response

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Groundbreaking Approach Presented at Obesity Medicine Association's Annual Conference – A Call to Action for "Making America Healthy Again"

- Dr. Laurel MellinBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when the nation faces soaring obesity rates and unsustainable reliance on weight-loss drugs, Emotional Brain Training (EBT), a neuroscience-backed, drug-free solution, offers a proven path to lasting weight loss by treating the root cause: chronic stress.On April 26, 2024, at the Obesity Medicine Association's Annual Conference, Dr. Laurel Mellin, founder of EBT and a pioneer in stress resilience research, will present compelling evidence that rewiring the brain's stress response can naturally suppress appetite, reduce cravings, and sustain weight loss-without pharmaceuticals.Why This Matters NowThe obesity epidemic is not a GLP-1 deficiency but a stress-chemical cascade rooted in our biology. Stress triggers eight key chemicals (cortisol, dopamine, insulin, leptin, ghrelin, serotonin, GLP-1, and PYY) that drive overeating and fat storage. Traditional diets fail because they don't address this maladaptive stress response.EBT is the only non-surgical weight-loss method proven in peer-reviewed studies to sustain results at 2- and 6-year follow-ups. By contrast, nearly all diets lead to re-gain within a year.A National Solution: "Make America Healthy Again"Dr. Mellin's research reveals that upgrading stress resilience can:- Switch off obesity-promoting chemicals before eating.- Rewire the brain to prefer healthy foods over ultra-processed options.- Reduce healthcare costs linked to long-term drug dependence."The obesity crisis won't be solved by more drugs," says Dr. Mellin. "It's time to equip Americans with brain-based tools to shut down stress-driven overeating-permanently."Call to Action for Health LeadersWith rising concerns over the financial and health burdens of weight-loss medications, EBT presents a scalable, cost-effective public health strategy. Dr. Mellin urges policymakers, including U.S. Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra, to explore EBT as a drug-free pillar in combating obesity.Event Details:What: "Emotional Brain Training (EBT): Treat the Stress Response for Lasting Weight Loss"When: April 26, 2024 | Obesity Medicine Association Annual ConferenceWhere: National Harbor, MD | Register: ObesityMedicine/education/annual-conferenceFor Interviews or Further Information:Contact Dr. Laurel Mellin at ... or (415) 272-4077.###About Emotional Brain Training (EBT):Developed at UCSF School of Medicine, EBT is a neuroscience-based method that rewires the brain's stress response to reduce cravings, improve metabolic health, and enhance emotional resilience. Learn more at .About the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA):OMA is the leading clinical obesity organization in the U.S., advancing evidence-based approaches to obesity treatment . Explore more at ObesityMedicine.Contact marketing:

