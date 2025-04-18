Colorado Springs Airport Hosts Inaugural Cancun Flight Celebration On June 7, 2025

Fly direct from Colorado Springs to Cancun Mexico.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As spring travel heats up, Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is reminding Southern Colorado travelers that international beach getaways are now just one easy flight away. Launching June 7, 2025, on Southwest Airlines, a seasonal nonstop route to Cancun International Airport (CUN) will operate once weekly on Saturdays-marking the first direct international service offered by COS.The new route is scheduled to run through the summer and return in the fall for flights on November 22 and 29, 2025; December 20 and 27, 2025; and January 3, 2026. Flight schedules will be updated as Southwest Airlines releases its 2026 schedule.This new route isn't just a travel perk-it's a reflection of growing regional demand and the airport's investment in infrastructure designed to simplify and improve the international travel experience.“This is a huge win for both our community and our airport,” said Alex Kovacs, Acting Director of Aviation.“Thanks to this new route and our new Federal Inspection Station (FIS) facility, traveling to and from Mexico will be faster and easier than ever.Construction of the 16,300-square-foot FIS facility began in early 2024 and will be operational in time for the June 7 inaugural flight. The FIS is a specialized arrivals center designed to streamline U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) screenings for international aircraft and passengers. All incoming international flights must go through an FIS to ensure security and compliance with entry procedures.Inaugural COS–CUN Flight Celebration:Media are invited to attend a gate celebration for the inaugural international flight to Cancun, Mexico, on June 7, 2025. Save the date by RSVPing to ... .Event details and speaker lineup to follow.RSVP required by May 30, 2025, as gate passes will be needed for entry.Inaugural Gate Celebration Details:Where: Colorado Springs Airport | Gate TBD (Secure Side)When: June 7, 2025Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.Speakers: 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.Why Choose COS for International Travel?- Easy access and short security lines- Affordable parking just steps from the terminal- A state-of-the-art FIS facility for seamless reentry- Friendly, stress-free service- When you're home, you're home!Tickets are available now at southwest.About Colorado Springs Airport (COS)Colorado Springs Airport provides a travel experience prioritizing friendliness, safety, and comfort. Enjoy the speed and convenience of your small airport with daily nonstop flights and hundreds of connections worldwide. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and a warm welcome to all our passengers, making your journey memorable from start to finish. For more information, visit FlyCOS, like us on Facebook, and follow us on social media.

