Русский ru Швейцарию подталкивают к увеличению военных расходов Read more: Швейцарию подталкивают к увеличению военных расходо

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Markus Mäder, Switzerland's state secretary for security policy, has a lot on his plate with the evolving security situation in Europe. This content was published on April 18, 2025 - 13:37 3 minutes SRF

Eastern European countries are sealing off their borders with Russia: on Wednesday, Latvia decided to exit the international agreement to ban anti-personnel mines. This is because the Baltic country wants to be able to mine its border with Russia again should the security situation deteriorate further.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Mäder is following such developments with concern. He heads the newly created State Secretariat for Security Policy at the Swiss defence ministry. Very often, when an issue gains importance at the federal level, a state secretariat is created. After some personnel turbulence, the then-defence minister Viola Amherd nominated the former brigadier general to lead the new secretariat.

At the beginning of March, the European Union decided to invest an additional 800 billion euros (CHF745 billion) in defence. Switzerland aims to spend 1% of its gross domestic product on the army by 2032. The state secretary predicts that Switzerland will come under pressure with this plan.

More More Swiss defence spending 'a joke', say German politicians

This content was published on Mar 9, 2025 Leading German politicians are putting pressure on Switzerland to further increase defence spending, according to media reports.

Read more: Swiss defence spending 'a joke', say German politician