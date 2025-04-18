'Pressure Will Increase On Switzerland To Invest More In Defence'
Eastern European countries are sealing off their borders with Russia: on Wednesday, Latvia decided to exit the international agreement to ban anti-personnel mines. This is because the Baltic country wants to be able to mine its border with Russia again should the security situation deteriorate further.
Mäder is following such developments with concern. He heads the newly created State Secretariat for Security Policy at the Swiss defence ministry. Very often, when an issue gains importance at the federal level, a state secretariat is created. After some personnel turbulence, the then-defence minister Viola Amherd nominated the former brigadier general to lead the new secretariat.
At the beginning of March, the European Union decided to invest an additional 800 billion euros (CHF745 billion) in defence. Switzerland aims to spend 1% of its gross domestic product on the army by 2032. The state secretary predicts that Switzerland will come under pressure with this plan.More More Swiss defence spending 'a joke', say German politicians
