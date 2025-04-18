Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Oil Rebound, Not Yet A Trend Reversal


2025-04-18 02:08:32
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Oil ended the week up over 4%, continuing the rebound that began on 9 April following a strong rally due to tariff postponement. Prices managed to recover from 4-year lows by more than 16%, which is impressive and brings the market closer to bullish territory. However, the situation currently appears more like a rebound before a possible further decline than a reliable reversal.

Brent remains below the key level of $71, which has served as strong support for two years and may now become equally strong resistance. WTI is similarly holding below $66, where buying has stabilised the market for almost four consecutive years, preventing it from consolidating below this level.

The April sell-off was initially triggered by alarmist concerns over tariff announcements but was also fuelled by a shift in OPEC+ tactics. The cartel raised production quotas and lowered selling prices for Asia, shifting the focus from price-targeting to the competition for market share.

Curiously, this occurs at a time when U.S. production exhibits a weakening trend. Average production rates have fallen below 13.5 million bpd after 13.6 million bpd were observed for most of March. The oil rig count has decreased to 480-481 over the past fortnight, compared to 486 in the previous month and a half. This figure has plateaued since last July, and at current or even lower prices, a further decline is expected as upstream investment becomes less attractive.

At present levels, oil has room for a slight 2-3% rise, but a firm foothold above $66 for WTI and $71 for Brent would signal bullish sentiment. Only a sustained move above the 50-week moving average, currently at $72 for WTI and $76 for Brent, will provide the final confirmation of the bull market's return.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Bearish factors remain robust: alongside the longer-term technical picture, markets are under pressure from the shock of tariff wars, which is suppressing business activity and slowing energy consumption growth.

The FxPro Analyst Team

MENAFN18042025000156011031ID1109446488

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search