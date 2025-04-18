Linkedin Expands Its Video Advert Option

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) LinkedIn has taken a big step to help businesses reach more people by expanding its video advertising option called the Wire Program . This feature allows brands to place their video ads before professional content from well-known publishers like Bloomberg, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and others. These ads, known as pre-roll ads, play just before the main video content, giving brands a chance to link their message with trusted sources and improve how people remember them.

