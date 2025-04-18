New Jersey Jumps To Top 10 In National Rankings For Energy Efficiency

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by ROI-NJ

New Jersey is being recognized as a national leader in energy efficiency programming and outcomes in the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy 's (ACEEE) 2025 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard, which ranks all fifty states and Washington D.C. New Jersey ranked #8, returning to the top 10 for the first time since 2008 and was listed as one of the most improved States.

“We are thrilled to earn this major achievement with our rankings in the 2025 ACEEE State Scorecard,” said NJBPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy.“This confirms our State's investments in efficiency programs are among the best in the nation at delivering results by reducing energy demand, delivering energy savings, and securing long-term bill stabilization for New Jersey ratepayers.”

“Today's announcement underscores the tremendous strides New Jersey has made in the years following the signing of the Clean Energy Act into law by Gov. Murphy,” said Eric Miller, executive director of the Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy.

