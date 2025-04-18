Cordell & Cordell, One Of The Nation’S Largest Family Law Firms, Promotes Christopher R. Kennedy To Litigation Partner.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peoria, AZ, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell , one of the nation's largest family law firms with offices throughout the U.S., recently named new partners to their leadership team for 2025.

The promotion of Mr. Christopher R. Kennedy to Litigation Partner was announced at Cordell & Cordell's 35th Annual Awards Gala. Representing some of the firm's finest attorneys, Mr. Kennedy brings a wide range of litigation and management experience and a commitment to excellence in the practice of family law.

“My ability to listen objectively and without judgment allows me to connect with my clients, identify what issues are most important to them, and represent them effectively and efficiently,” Mr. Kennedy said.“Demonstrating objective compassion has helped me immensely in my practice.”

The new Litigation Partner earned his Bachelor of Arts from Columbia College in Chicago, then receiving his Juris Doctor from Arizona Summit Law School. He is licensed to practice family law in Arizona.

Prior to joining Cordell & Cordell's Phoenix area offices, Mr. Kennedy's practice experience

included trusts and estate planning, family law, and personal injury.

Mr. Kennedy's professional associations include:



Arizona State Bar Association Maricopa County Bar Association

Celebrating 35 years of serving the community since 2025, Cordell & Cordell is one of the largest family law firms in the United States with 300+ attorneys having served more than 250,000 clients over the last 35 years.

The firm's Phoenix area offices are located at 16150 N. Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive, Suite 135, Peoria, AZ 85382, and can be contacted by phone on weekdays, 8:30 am-5:30 pm at 623-401-2002.

To locate a Cordell & Cordell family law attorney in your area, visit CordellCordell.com/attorneys

# # #



About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is the largest family law firm in the United States, with over 200 attorneys, and has served more than 250,000 clients over the last 35 years. Our clients hire Cordell & Cordell because the firm is committed to relentlessly advocating for the rights of our clients in the toughest family law matters. Information about Cordell & Cordell is available at or by calling 1-866-323-7529.

Attachment

Christopher R. Kennedy

CONTACT: Cassondra Cesar Cordell and Cordell 3145873625 ...