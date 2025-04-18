Prime Minister Meets Iranian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi in Moscow on Friday.

Discussion during the meeting dealt with cooperation relations and ways to bolster them. The two sides also discussed developments in the occupied Palestinian territories along with a host of topics of mutual interest.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's continued efforts with regional and international partners to reduce escalation and promote stability and peace in the region.