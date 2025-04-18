On The Occasions Of Holy Week And Easter
As worshippers around the world observe Holy Week and celebrate Easter, the United States extends warm greetings to Christians everywhere.
Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who has been given supreme authority over all nations. With Christians across the world, Jeanette and I celebrate that Christ is risen and that Christ is King. We are united in prayer for the many Christians who cannot celebrate Holy Week and Easter without fear of persecution. May God protect and preserve His people, and may all nations respect the right of Christians to worship Jesus Christ.
