Ishaq Dar-Led Delegation Due In Kabul Tomorrow
KABUL (Pajhwok): A Pakistani delegation, led by the country's deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar, is due to arrive in Kabul tomorrow (Saturday).
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry in a statement said the delegation will meet with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate.
The delegation will discuss bilateral relations, security, trade and regional connectivity with Islamic Emirate's Prime Minister, Deputy Economic Affairs Minister and Acting Foreign Minister, said Shafqat Ali Khan, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry's spokesman.
The Pakistani delegation is arriving in Kabul at a time when an Afghan delegation led by Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce is currently in Pakistan to meet with officials of that country.
The two sides today held a meeting in Islamabad and discussed the repatriation of Afghan refugees and bilateral trade.
