Nexustek Recognized On CRN's 2025 MSP 500 List

DENVER, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services, and cybersecurity provider, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named NexusTek on its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2025.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers. The Elite 150 category recognizes MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers.

NexusTek's inclusion in the Elite 150 for the 9th consecutive year reflects its strength as a data center–driven MSP, offering a sophisticated blend of on-premises and cloud services that streamline operations, bolster cybersecurity, increase agility, and help clients maximize their technology investments. This marks NexusTek's ninth consecutive year earning a spot on the list, a testament to its reliability, innovation, and enduring impact in the midmarket IT space.

For nearly 30 years, NexusTek has remained committed to helping small and midsized businesses thrive through technology. With a 98% customer satisfaction rating and a fully staffed, U.S.-based support team available 24/7/365, the company delivers scalable solutions with personalized service at every touchpoint. By putting client needs first and evolving with the market, NexusTek continues to set the standard for what businesses should expect from a modern MSP.

"The solution providers on our 2025 MSP 500 list deliver innovative managed services portfolios that enable clients of every size to be more agile and optimize their IT budgets as they grow their business," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and executive Editor CRN, at The Channel Company. "These are the companies that anticipate client tech needs and develop groundbreaking services and solutions that let customers focus on their core business so they can accelerate success."

"We're honored to once again receive this prestigious recognition from CRN," said Hamilton Yu, Chief Executive Officer at NexusTek. "Being named to the Elite 150 for nine years in a row is a direct reflection of our team's relentless focus on innovation, excellence, and creating long-term value for our clients. In an ever-shifting technology landscape, we're proud to help businesses grow securely and confidently."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at beginning February 10.

About NexusTek

Thousands of businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

