Manoj Jha Targets Centre Over Waqf Act, Vows To Continue Legal And Street-Level Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 18 (IANS) Despite the Waqf Amendment Bill being passed by the Parliament and becoming law, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) continues to fiercely oppose it, positioning itself as a defender of minority rights.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, on Friday, reiterated the party's commitment to challenging the legislation both in the Supreme Court and on the streets.

"This is not just a fight for Muslims. This is a fight for the identity of India," Jha said while interacting with the media persons in Patna.

"RJD was the first party to approach the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf Act. Our petition was central among the 10 petitions filed," he added.

Jha also highlighted that party Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, despite being unwell and undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, was taking full information about the parliamentary proceedings regarding the Bill at that time.

"I thank both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for opposing this Bill with strength and clarity. I also express my gratitude to the people of Bihar who stood against it," he added.

He revealed that the next Supreme Court hearing on the matter is scheduled for May 5, and emphasised that past amendments to the Waqf Act were made with more deliberation and sensitivity.

"This amendment process was bulldozed. This is not how changes to such important laws should be made," Jha said.

"Our struggle on the Waqf issue will continue. Whether it's Muslims, Christians, or Hindus -- RJD stands for every community equally," he added.

Taking aim at the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jha questioned if he was even aware that the Bill had been passed.

"We will continue our protest in a Gandhian way -- in court, on the streets, and through democratic means," he said.

Jha also criticised the Central government, saying, "Do not break the soul of the country by treading the path of communal politics. Having a majority in the House does not give you the right to bulldoze opposition. Democracy means coordination, not domination."

On the ongoing land survey in Bihar, he expressed concerns over the process, pointing out that many people lack proper documents and may face unnecessary hardships.