GREATER MIAMI AND MIAMI BEACH CONTINUE TO RISE AS A CULINARY POWERHOUSE WITH MICHELIN RECOGNITION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Miami's 2025 Michelin accolades includeMichelin Stars, featuring one standout newcomer and returning icons. The acclaimedmaintained its elite two-star status, whileearned its place among the world's finest.

"What's happening in Miami's kitchens today is nothing short of extraordinary," said David Whitaker , president and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Culinary excellence has become one of the strongest drivers of tourism for our community, drawing visitors from around the world who come to experience our acclaimed restaurants and celebrated chefs. These Michelin honors are a powerful validation of our destination's growing influence in the global culinary landscape."

In addition to its Michelin Stars, Miami was celebrated for sustainable culinary leadership. Krüs Kitchen and Los Félix retained their Green Star honors, and EntreNos and Stubborn Seed joined them in receiving the distinction for forward-thinking practices such as sourcing locally, minimizing waste and supporting regenerative agriculture.

Miami earned standout recognition across key categories. Jacqueline Pirolo of Miami Beach's Macchialina was awarded the Michelin Sommelier Award , while Juan Camilo Liscano of Palma earned the Michelin Young Chef Award .

Miami's dining scene also retained fourteen of its Bib Gourmand awardees-restaurants recognized for offering exceptional meals at great value. Nine new restaurants were also included in Michelin's recommended selections, further reinforcing Miami's position as a must-visit food destination.

As the Michelin Guide expands its footprint across Florida, Greater Miami and Miami Beach continue to set the culinary standard-fueled by talent and an unwavering commitment to quality. With a constellation of flavors and experiences, Miami's dining scene shines brighter than ever.

Below are Miami's 2025 Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand honorees:

Michelin-Star Recipients:



Retained Two Michelin Stars:

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami

First time One Michelin Star:

Itamae AO

Retained One Michelin Star:



Ariete



Boia De



Cote Miami



EntreNos



Elcielo Miami



Hiden



Le Jardinier Miami



Los Félix



Ogawa



Stubborn Seed



Shingo



Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt

The Surf Club Restaurant

First time Green Star:



EntreNos

Stubborn Seed

Retained Green Star:



Krüs Kitchen Los Félix

Michelin Bib Gourmand Awardees:



Bachour

Chug's Diner

El Turco

Ghee Indian Kitchen

Hometown Barbecue Miami

La Natural

Lucali

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Michael's Genuine

Phuc Yea

Sanguich de Miami

Tâm Tâm

Zitz Sum Tinta y Cafe

For the full list of Michelin Guide 2025 selections, visit href="" rel="nofollow" michelin/us/en/florida/restaurant .

About the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent, not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit MiamiandMiamiBeach or call 76 (U.S./Canada only) or 305.447.7777. To reach the GMCVB offices, call 305.539.3000. Meeting planners may call 1.800.933.8448 (U.S./Canada only) or 305.539.3071 or visit MiamiMeetings . Follow us on social media: Facebook/visitmiami, X.com/visitmiami, Instagram/visitmiami and Pinterest/visit_miami.

SOURCE Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)