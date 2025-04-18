GREATER MIAMI AND MIAMI BEACH CONTINUE TO RISE AS A CULINARY POWERHOUSE WITH MICHELIN RECOGNITION
"What's happening in Miami's kitchens today is nothing short of extraordinary," said David Whitaker , president and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Culinary excellence has become one of the strongest drivers of tourism for our community, drawing visitors from around the world who come to experience our acclaimed restaurants and celebrated chefs. These Michelin honors are a powerful validation of our destination's growing influence in the global culinary landscape."
In addition to its Michelin Stars, Miami was celebrated for sustainable culinary leadership. Krüs Kitchen and Los Félix retained their Green Star honors, and EntreNos and Stubborn Seed joined them in receiving the distinction for forward-thinking practices such as sourcing locally, minimizing waste and supporting regenerative agriculture.
Miami earned standout recognition across key categories. Jacqueline Pirolo of Miami Beach's Macchialina was awarded the Michelin Sommelier Award , while Juan Camilo Liscano of Palma earned the Michelin Young Chef Award .
Miami's dining scene also retained fourteen of its Bib Gourmand awardees-restaurants recognized for offering exceptional meals at great value. Nine new restaurants were also included in Michelin's recommended selections, further reinforcing Miami's position as a must-visit food destination.
As the Michelin Guide expands its footprint across Florida, Greater Miami and Miami Beach continue to set the culinary standard-fueled by talent and an unwavering commitment to quality. With a constellation of flavors and experiences, Miami's dining scene shines brighter than ever.
Below are Miami's 2025 Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand honorees:
Michelin-Star Recipients:
-
Retained Two Michelin Stars:
-
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami
-
Itamae AO
-
Ariete
Boia De
Cote Miami
EntreNos
Elcielo Miami
Hiden
Le Jardinier Miami
Los Félix
Ogawa
Stubborn Seed
Shingo
Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt
The Surf Club Restaurant
-
EntreNos
Stubborn Seed
-
Krüs Kitchen
Los Félix
Michelin Bib Gourmand Awardees:
-
Bachour
Chug's Diner
El Turco
Ghee Indian Kitchen
Hometown Barbecue Miami
La Natural
Lucali
Mandolin Aegean Bistro
Michael's Genuine
Phuc Yea
Sanguich de Miami
Tâm Tâm
Zitz Sum
Tinta y Cafe
For the full list of Michelin Guide 2025 selections, visit href="" rel="nofollow" michelin/us/en/florida/restaurant .
About the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is an accredited, independent, not-for-profit sales and marketing organization whose mission is to attract visitors to Greater Miami & Miami Beach for leisure, business, meetings and conventions. For a vacation guide, visit MiamiandMiamiBeach or call 76 (U.S./Canada only) or 305.447.7777. To reach the GMCVB offices, call 305.539.3000. Meeting planners may call 1.800.933.8448 (U.S./Canada only) or 305.539.3071 or visit MiamiMeetings . Follow us on social media: Facebook/visitmiami, X.com/visitmiami, Instagram/visitmiami and Pinterest/visit_miami.
SOURCE Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment