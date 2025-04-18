Leanne Wilkins & The Weathered Release Full-Length Album, The Art Of Letting Go

Leanne Wilkins; Image by Kate Hailey

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle-based roots rock & soul band Leanne Wilkins & the Weathered unveil their long-anticipated full-length album, 'The Art of Letting Go' , exploring the intertwined themes of shadow and light, grief and healing, and death and rebirth.

Written primarily on piano, lead singer-songwriter Leanne's first musical love, the album marks a powerful return to songwriting after struggling with creative blocks for several years. Across eight poignant tracks, Leanne opens a window into her internal world, grieving the death of her younger sister, processing the complexities around her family of origin, and facing confusion while becoming a mother during a time of great societal upheaval. Leanne also touches on esoteric experiences and connections that guided her to pursue her calling.

Drawing from the golden age of '70s rock and modern soul sensibilities, 'The Art of Letting Go' blends intimate storytelling with lush arrangements. Tracks like“Push & Pull,”“Daughter,” and“Alt-Reality” delve into emotional surrender, generational trauma, and the fractured state of American culture. Others, like“Free Spirit” and“Light in the Darkness,” offer hopeful anthems for transformation and resilience.

Inspired by icons including Carole King, Elton John, and Bill Withers, the album's warm vintage tones and piano-forward sound mark a natural evolution from the band's previous guitar-driven EP, Ordinary Grey. Also drawing from modern artists like Grace Potter and Neal Frances, the result is a grounded, genre-defying soundscape that feels equally classic and contemporary.

Produced in Seattle at Avast and Nels Motel Studios, 'The Art of Letting Go' was co-produced by Leanne Wilkins and Ben Loshin, recorded and mixed by Robb Davidson, and mastered by Rachel Field at Resonant Mastering. All songs were written by Leanne Wilkins.

About Leanne Wilkins:

Since 1998, Leanne Wilkins has captivated audiences with her haunting melodies and lyrical depth. The Seattle-based artist's latest project, Leanne Wilkins & the Weathered, blends roots rock with blues and soul influences, channeling a style that's deeply personal and universally resonant. Her lyrics explore relationships, personal growth, and the search for truth, bringing warmth and authenticity to a sound that defies easy classification.

The Weathered recently completed their full-length album, 'The Art of Letting Go', a collection of songs exploring themes of death and rebirth, pain and redemption, shadow and light. Written during the pandemic, 'The Art of Letting Go' took Leanne on a journey back to her roots, reconnecting with her love of piano and reflecting on the complexities of becoming a mother amid a time of widespread division.

Through 'The Art of Letting Go', Leanne channels her grief over her family of origin, including the death of her younger sister, and the questions she faced as a mother in an uncertain world. This album builds on The Weathered's previous EP, 'Ordinary Grey', while delving into more experimental territory, with keys taking center stage alongside contributions from talented local musicians, including Derek Pulvino (guitar), Clint Hoyler (bass), and Ben Loshin (drums/co-producer). The record also features some incredible guest musicians: Tim Kennedy (Hammond B3), Josh Tvrdy (guitar), Charlie Smith (keys), and Abby Gundersen (strings).

With 'The Art of Letting Go', Leanne and her band explore the many faces of love and self-acceptance, blending classic rock influences with modern soul for a listening experience that is as emotionally complex as it is musically rich. The album brings a message of healing and hope to the world after a particularly dark time in recent human history, promising to deepen the band's connection with audiences in Seattle and beyond.

