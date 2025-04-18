Kulturecity Honors Five Venues And Organizations With 2025 Human Highlight Sensory Inclusive Venues Of The Year Awards

Winners Ron Sellon, Diana Damilatis-Kull, Dody Piper, & Mitchell O'Connor

KultureCity, world's leading nonprofit dedicated to sensory inclusion & accessibility, announces recipients of 2025 Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year Awards.

- Uma SrivastavaBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KultureCity, the world's leading nonprofit dedicated to sensory inclusion and accessibility, proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year Awards. These honors recognize venues and organizations that have gone above and beyond to create welcoming environments for individuals with sensory needs, including those with autism, PTSD, dementia, and other invisible disabilities. For the last seven years, KultureCity has honored venues who have excelled beyond the expected sensory accessibility and inclusion efforts.Past honorees include State Farm Arena, Little Caesar's Arena, Georgia Aquarium, Lincoln Financial Field, Caesar's Superdome, City of Salt Lake City, City of Helena, AL, Urgent Care for Children, Lumen Field, and Carnival Cruise Lines. This year, venues and organizations were encouraged to submit nominations for the awards for five categories; the KultureCity board then reviewed all applications and selected four finalists per category. Then the community was encouraged to vote and over 102,000 votes were submitted!2025 Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year Award Recipients:1.First Responder Award – Mansfield Massachusetts Police DepartmentKultureCity has certified over 450 first responder agencies in the last 4 years; Mansfield was the first agency in the state of Massachusetts to obtain the certification. Chief Ron Sellon, whose 13-year-old son is autistic, emphasized the personal significance of this initiative, stating that it aims to better serve a growing neurodiverse population.2.Nature/Culture Award – The National World War II MuseumAs one of the first 100 venues to obtain the KultureCity certification, The National World War II Museum has exhibited its commitment to sensory accessibility by training 80%+ staff every year, creating special sensory hours for guests, and always nurturing a welcoming environment.3.Education/Library Award – Adelphi UniversityAdelphi University offers comprehensive support for students with special needs through its Bridges to Adelphi program and specialized academic degrees in special education. They have partnered with KultureCity to provide sensory bags in classrooms and have built sensory rooms on campus to assist students and staff!4.Venue/Multipurpose Award – TD GardenTD Garden is New England's largest sports and entertainment arena, located in Boston, Massachusetts. It serves as the home venue for the NHL's Boston Bruins and the NBA's Boston Celtics, hosting over 3.5 million attendees annually for a variety of events, including concerts, sporting events, and family shows. TD Garden has partnered with KultureCity for the last 3 years and are the FIRST & ONLY arena in the world to have four sensory rooms available for guests.5.Business Award – SteadPointSteadPoint is a privately held insurance company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, specializing exclusively in workers' compensation insurance since its founding in 2004. SteadPoint was one of the first businesses to make its workforce sensory accessible and inclusive for staff and visitors.“These venues and organizations exemplify what it means to be truly accessible and inclusive,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity.“Their dedication to accommodating individuals with sensory needs sets a benchmark for others in the industry. We are proud to partner with all 3,500+ partners and are excited to celebrate these 5 organizations this week!”KultureCity's Sensory InclusiveTM Certification program trains venue staff to recognize and assist guests with sensory needs, providing tools and resources to ensure a positive experience for all. To date, KultureCity has certified over 3,500 venues worldwide.For more information about KultureCity and its initiatives, please visit .

