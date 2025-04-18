Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Deflector For Vehicle Windshields (DVR-972)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had to replace the front windshield on my vehicle one or two times a year for four years due to unexpected cracks and damage from kicked-up stones and debris on highways. I thought there could be a better way to prevent this damage," said an inventor, from New Castle, Colo., "so I invented the GLASS SHIELD. My design ensures the glass is protected against cracks, chips, and other expensive damage."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a vehicle's front windshield against physical harm. In doing so, it helps prevent damage caused by kicked-up stones and other road debris. As a result, it helps avoid expensive windshield replacement or repairs. It also offers improved forward visibility for drivers. The invention features a simple and protective design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DVR-972, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

