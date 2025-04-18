LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed children's author Sally Holroyd introduces Terby's First School Trip, a delightful new book that takes young readers on a magical adventure filled with fantasy, creativity, and friendship.

Aimed at children aged 5-8, this beautifully illustrated book follows Terby, a young puffin, as he embarks on his first-ever school trip to Mystasia, an adventure park in the sky! The journey is packed with surprises, teamwork, and thrilling discoveries that will captivate children and parents alike.

Terby's First School Trip is designed to enhance learning, vocabulary development, and social communication, making it an ideal book for both independent reading and shared storytime.

About the Author

Sally Holroyd is a dedicated storyteller with a passion for crafting imaginative and meaningful books for young readers. Her stories encourage curiosity, creativity, and important life values, making them cherished by children and parents alike.

