Inventhelp Inventor Develops Mobile/Portable Garage For Parked Vehicles (DLL-3281)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a weatherproof shield to protect a parked vehicle and help keep it looking like new," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the CAR- BRELLA. My mobile/portable garage helps protect the vehicle against inclement weather, sun, bird droppings, and other damaging debris."

The invention provides added protection for a parked vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to leave a parked car exposed to weather elements. As a result, it helps prevent damage. It also could help maintain the appearance and condition of the vehicle. The invention features a portable and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DLL-3281, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED