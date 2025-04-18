View Boston Unveils Signature Drink Wicked Passionate! City Chooses Signature Drink To Celebrate Boston's Iconic Marathon

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ", chosen from submissions across the city, embodies the bold energy of Boston with a refreshing blend of Flecha Azul Blanco, Cointreau, passion fruit puree, pineapple juice, coconut water, agave, and lime juice. Designed to celebrate both runners and spectators alike, this cocktail will be served in a collectible souvenir cup and will make its debut exclusively at View Boston during marathon weekend. A spirit-free version of the cocktail is available, and is titled the Mile Marker Mocktail.

"When I heard that Bostonians were creating a cocktail for this event together as a community, I had to join in on the fun," said Mark Wahlberg, Principal Investor of Flecha Azul Tequila. "We're happy to partner with View Boston on this, and I hope everyone gets a chance to enjoy the cocktail and view from their observation deck in celebration of marathon weekend."

Beginning today, "Wicked Passionate" is available at View Boston, allowing locals and visitors to raise a glass in honor of the marathon's legacy.

"We were blown away by the creativity and heart the Boston community poured into helping us create this speciality cocktail," said Mackenzie Finn, Senior Marketing Manager at View Boston. "When the survey launched, we noticed an overwhelming number of responses were drinks with a Tequila base. This sparked the idea to partner with Flecha Azul Tequila, a high quality brand backed by a Boston celebrity who we all know and love."

"Wicked Passionate" can be purchased at the Beacon and Stratus, View Boston's premier bistro and rooftop bar spaces. Reserve your tickets to experience the beverage and views here: viewboston .

About View Boston

View Boston is the city's preeminent observation deck experience offering unrivaled 360-degree views of Boston's breathtaking city skyline. Encompassing the top three floors of Boston's iconic Prudential Tower, this 59,000-square-foot destination features both indoor and outdoor panoramic views of the city, an open-air roof deck, two dining destinations, and state-of-the-art immersive experiential exhibits. Honored with multiple awards, including blooloop's World's Best Observation Deck Experiences, Forbes Top 10 Boston Attractions, Commercial Integrator's 'Best Immersive Experience' Integration, and recognized in the Muse Awards as a 2024 Gold and Platinum winner for its exhibitions, View Boston continues to set the standard for exceptional observation experiences. Whether discovering famed landmarks and coveted hidden gems or meeting friends for a sunset cocktail, your unforgettable Bostonian experience begins here. For more information, please visit viewboston or follow View Boston on Instagram and TikTok .

About Flecha Azul Tequila

Co-founded in 2016 and launched in 2020 by Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican entrepreneur Aron Marquez, Flecha Azul Tequila was authentically crafted to taste like home. Backed by Mark Wahlberg, the premium, additive-free tequila is available in five expressions - Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Añejo Cristalino and Extra Añejo. As one of the only new world tequila brands with authentic Mexican roots and offerings, Flecha Azul Tequila is hand-crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, from fully-matured 100% single estate-grown Blue Weber Agave and produced by a multi-generational, family-owned and operated distillery with practices dating back to 1840.

