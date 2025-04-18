Declaration On Longevity And Precision Medicine Launched At Abu Dhabi Global Health Week

Speaking at the launch, H.E. Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) stated: "Healthy populations lead to healthy communities, stronger social cohesion, and fuels economic growth. This declaration unites global leaders to harness emerging technologies responsibly and deliver the benefits of precision medicine to all. Because health knows no boundaries, we are working together towards actionable and long-term solutions."

Developed in collaboration with experts worldwide, the declaration aims to drive the adoption of personalised care and promote research into extending healthy lifespans. It highlights the urgency of addressing the widening healthspan-lifespan gap, which currently stands at nearly a decade globally.

The declaration comes at a critical time as the World Health Organization projects the global population aged 60 and older will double to 2.1 billion by 2050. Concurrently, the precision medicine market is expected to grow from $81 billion in 2023 to over $175 billion by 2030.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is rapidly emerging as a regional and global leader in the longevity market, driven by pioneering regulatory frameworks, investments in precision medicine, and groundbreaking initiatives such as the world's first licensed Healthy Longevity Medicine Centre . From $19 billion in 2020, the UAE's longevity market is estimated to reach $32 billion by 2026.

The declaration outlines bold commitments to advance longevity science, artificial intelligence (AI), driven diagnostics, and personalised therapeutics. It sets forth six key pillars: advancing research and innovation, enhancing collaboration and knowledge-sharing, investing in education and workforce development, advocating for supportive policy and regulation, upholding ethics and responsible practices and engaging the public about longevity research and its implications for health and society.

Signatories who convened at ADGHW to formalise their commitment which was led by DoH included, M42, Masdar City, PureHealth, Illumina, NYU Abu Dhabi, University of Pennsylvania, Aldar, Children's National Hospital, Burjeel, Children Hospital of Philadelphia, and the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD).

PwC Middle East, a strategic partner in the initiative, highlighted the global significance of this declaration in advancing global healthcare priorities. Lina Shadid, Health Industries Leader, PwC Middle East stated: "The declaration on longevity and precision medicine provides a global blueprint for integrating AI, genomics, and precision healthcare into mainstream medical practice and within the health ecosystem, to accelerate the adoption of life-changing medical innovations worldwide.

The declaration reflects Abu Dhabi's ongoing commitment to shaping the future of health through knowledge-sharing, investment in research, and the integration of emerging technologies. By convening global experts and institutions, DoH is ushering a new era of precision medicine -one that prioritises personalised and preventative care, and enhances quality of life for populations worldwide.

Governments, health organisations and relevant stakeholders worldwide are encouraged to sign this declaration. For more information, please visit:

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme 'Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.' It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

