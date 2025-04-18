Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Pet Waste Collection Product For Yards & Parks (DNV-752)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was frustrated with other pet waste collection products and thought there could be a better design," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented THE YARD PUP (ULTIMATE POOP SCOOP). My design makes doggie cleanup a snap because it eliminates the transfer step. Simply whisk the debris directly into the bag at ground level."

The patented invention provides an effective way to convert a grocery bag into a pet poop scoop. In doing so, it ensures the bag remains open. As a result, it eliminates the need to touch pet waste. It also eliminates the need to bend, stoop, and twist. The invention features a durable and efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners with small or large dogs. Additionally, inventory is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DNV-752, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

