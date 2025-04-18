South Florida State College And New College Of Florida Sign Transfer Agreement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SARASOTA , FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New College of Florida (NCF) and South Florida State College (SFSC) have signed a new articulation agreement, officially welcoming SFSC as the latest partner in the NCF Transform Guaranteed Admission Program (GAP). The agreement, signed Monday, April 14, ensures a seamless transfer pathway for SFSC students earning an Associate in Arts (AA) degree to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree at New College. This strategic partnership opens new doors for SFSC students seeking a top-tier liberal arts education within Florida's public higher education system.“We are excited to partner with New College and afford our students an efficient pathway to pursue a bachelor's degree of their choice,” said Fred Hawkins, president of South Florida State College.“This agreement represents our shared commitment to student success and expanding access to world-class education across the state.”“New College is ranked among the most transfer-friendly institutions in the country, and we're proud to extend that reputation with this partnership,” said Richard Corcoran, president of New College of Florida.“SFSC students now have a direct line to Florida's public honors college-and the opportunity to thrive in a dynamic, intellectually rigorous environment.”To qualify for NCF Transform, SFSC students must complete their AA within eight semesters and hold a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 at the time of transfer. Students can pursue bachelor's degrees in a variety of academic concentrations including Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Liberal Arts, Marine Biology, and Psychology.Through NCF Transform, students receive personalized joint advising and customized academic planning to help them complete their degrees within two years of transfer. Participants in the program are also eligible for generous scholarship opportunities-including annual awards of up to $10,000, renewable for two years-for high-achieving students.The partnership underscores New College's commitment to academic excellence and broadening access to Florida's most distinctive liberal arts experience.For more information about the Associate in Arts degree at SFSC, visit southflorida or email ....Learn more about NCF Transform at ncf/transfer .ABOUT NEW COLLEGE OF FLORIDAFounded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida's Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA STATE COLLEGESouth Florida State College (SFSC) is a comprehensive, open-access, higher education institution dedicated to providing a student-centered environment focused on learning and personal enrichment through quality programs and services. At its campuses in DeSoto, Hardee, and Highlands counties and through its online presence, the College offers certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor's degrees that lead to the continued success of its graduates and a variety of opportunities for the educational, cultural, and economic advancement of the service district. SFSC is one of the 28 institutions of the Florida College System.

