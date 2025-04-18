Inventhelp Inventor Develops Product To Protect & Display Greeting Cards (DHM-564)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an assisted living administrator, and many of the seniors enjoy looking at cards from family and friends. I thought there could be a better way to protect and preserve the cards," said an inventor, from Durham, N.C., "so I invented the GREETING CARD PRESERVE. My design allows cards to be looked at again and again without being damaged or misplaced."

The invention provides an effective way to preserve and display greeting cards. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing the cards in a box or other container. As a result, it enables the user to look at and enjoy the cards. It also helps prevent damage to the cards. The invention features a protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DHM-564, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

