The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Barbara J. Moore, Edd, LPC, LMFT, As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

Barbara J. Moore is a respected mental health professional specializing in therapy for individuals, couples, and families. She is highly skilled in critical incident stress debriefing - offering support to individuals and organizations dealing with trauma, grief, and stress-related issues. Dr. Moore has made significant contributions to Employee Assistant Programs (EAPs), working closely with businesses to provide on-site counseling services, stress management training, mental health workshops that enhance workplace wellbeing and crisis intervention counseling services.

Dr. Moore holds a doctorate in Counseling Psychology from Indiana University and a master's degree from Ball State University. As an undergraduate student, she studied at Marshall University and Sweet Briar College. She is Licensed as a Professional Counselor (LPC), a Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) in Texas. She is also a Professional Clinical Mental Health Counselor in New Mexico (LPCC). As a dedicated advocate for mental health, she is affiliated with the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT), the Fort Worth Area Psychological Association (FWAPA) and a member of the American Psychotherapy Association (APA).

She has several certifications which include; Certified End of Life Doula, a Certified Psychedelic Assistance Therapist, completing a certification program in Psychedelic Assisted Therapies and Research. She acts as a Certified Executive Life Coach and Certified Chemical Dependency Specialist. As an End-of-Life Doula, she provides emotional, spiritual, and practical support to individuals and their loved ones during the final stages of life. Her expertise in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies allows her to offer compassionate, evidence-based guidance for those seeking healing and deeper understanding of themselves. With a deep commitment to mental health and healing, she hopes to offer preparation and integration services when laws permit the use of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies in Texas and New Mexico.

Looking ahead, Dr. Moore is dedicated to expanding mentorship and professional guidance for new therapists, ensuring that the next generation of mental health professionals is well-equipped to support individuals in their healing journeys.

Throughout her career, Dr. Moore's passion for helping others has been a driving force in her work. To learn more about her work and services, visit her website at drbarbarajmoore.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle