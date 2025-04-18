Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 8.7% Increase In Net Earnings
| Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|Mar-2025 Ending Balance
|Dec-2024 Ending Balance
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$52,791,324
|$45,256,619
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$ 52,791,324
|$ 45,256,619
|Fed Funds Sold
|$ 6,931
|$ 31,029
|Investment securities available for sale, net of zero
|allowance for credit losses
|$6,347,971
|$6,558,341
|Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero
|allowance for credit losses
|$185,242,891
|$190,701,756
|Total Investments
|$ 191,590,862
|$ 197,260,097
|Gross loans held for investments
|$208,160,713
|$205,235,497
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|($4,631,422)
|($4,623,740)
|Net Loans
|$ 203,529,291
|$ 200,611,757
|Stock investments, restricted, at cost
|$3,576,000
|$3,576,000
|Fixed assets, net
|$7,648,905
|$7,255,785
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|$1,547,695
|$1,539,505
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
|$8,540,316
|$8,482,043
|Other Assets
|$2,565,398
|$3,170,159
|Total Assets
|$ 471,319,006
|$ 466,678,432
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$171,815,265
|$166,668,725
|Interest-bearing
|$195,489,783
|$182,200,703
|Total Deposits
|$ 367,305,048
|$ 348,869,428
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|$0
|$0
|Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|$45,000,000
|$60,000,000
|Subordinated debt
|$10,000,000
|$10,000,000
|Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust
|$3,093,000
|$3,093,000
|Accrued interest payable
|$276,545
|$132,812
|Other Liabilities
|$1,688,305
|$1,877,996
|Total Liabilities
|$ 427,362,898
|$ 423,973,236
|Shareholder Equity
|Common Stock **
|$10,502,558
|$10,502,558
|Retained Earnings
|$35,412,219
|$34,059,943
|Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities
|($1,958,669)
|($1,857,305)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|$ 43,956,108
|$ 42,705,196
|Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity
|$ 471,319,006
|$ 466,678,432
|** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 3/31/2025 and 12/31/2024
| Consolidated Statements of Net Income
|Mar-2025 QTD Balance
|Mar-2024 QTD Balance
|Interest Income
|Interest & Fees On Loans
|$3,321,616
|$2,727,801
|Interest on Investment Securities
|$1,702,790
|$1,936,105
|Other Interest Income
|$256,326
|$1,030,948
|Total Interest Income
|$ 5,280,732
|$ 5,694,854
|Interest Expense
|Interest on Deposits
|$1,190,301
|$1,032,935
|Interest on Borrowings
|$469,920
|$1,312,693
|Total Interest Expense
|$ 1,660,221
|$ 2,345,628
|Net Interest Income
|$ 3,620,511
|$ 3,349,226
|Provision For Loan Losses
|$ 10,705
|($ 2,933 )
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|$ 3,609,806
|$ 3,352,159
|Noninterest Income
|Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts
|$506,358
|$439,857
|Interchange Fees
|$106,469
|$92,271
|Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance
|$58,273
|$56,295
|Merchant Services Processing
|$141,296
|$132,768
|Other Miscellaneous Income
|$43,194
|$52,272
|Total Noninterest Income
|$ 855,590
|$ 773,463
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$1,588,471
|$1,501,427
|Occupancy and Equipment
|$181,453
|$164,070
|Merchant Services Processing
|$77,041
|$71,209
|Other Expenses
|$730,263
|$655,978
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$ 2,577,228
|$ 2,392,684
|Income Before Income Tax Expense
|$ 1,888,171
|$ 1,732,939
|Provision For Income Tax
|$ 535,895
|$ 489,266
|Net Income
|$ 1,352,276
|$ 1,243,673
|Basic earnings per share
|$0.42
|$0.39
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.42
|$0.39
| Financial Highlights
|Mar-2025 QTD
|Mar-2024 QTD
|Key Financial Ratios
|Annualized Return on Average Equity
|12.72%
|13.10%
|Annualized Return on Average Assets
|1.24%
|1.01%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.51%
|2.86%
|Core Efficiency Ratio
|57.58%
|58.04%
|Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans
|-0.004%
|0.000%
| 3 month ended
Mar-2025
QTD Avg
| 3 month ended
Mar-2024
QTD Avg
|Average Balances
|(thousands, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$444,235
|$492,218
|Average interest-earning assets
|$418,980
|$469,334
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|$231,101
|$276,918
|Average gross loans
|$207,980
|$182,133
|Average deposits
|$357,417
|$329,949
|Average equity
|$43,224
|$38,073
|Mar-2025 QTD
|Dec-2024 YTD
|Credit Quality
|Non-performing loans
|$1,110,738
|$1,228,165
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.53%
|0.60%
|Non-performing loans to total assets
|0.24%
|0.26%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|2.22%
|2.25%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO
|0.53%
|0.60%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|416.97%
|376.48%
|Other Period-end Statistics
|Shareholders equity to total assets
|9.33%
|9.15%
|Net Loans to Deposits
|55.28%
|57.36%
|Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits
|46.78%
|47.77%
|Company Leverage Ratio
|11.03%
|10.40%
|Core Deposits / Total Deposits
|96.85%
|97.31%
