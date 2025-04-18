U.S. Coins & Jewelry Celebrates National Coin Week With Regional Treasure Hunt Valued Over $10,000, Kicking Off 40Th Anniversary And Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-owned Houston institution marks milestone anniversary with new showroom, expanded services-and $10,000 citywide treasure hunt during National Coin Week

Houston, TX, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Coins & Jewelry, Houston's trusted destination for rare coins, gold and silver bullion, fine jewelry and sought-after sports memorabilia, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in a bold way during National Coin Week (April 20-26)-with a regional treasure hunt and more than $10,000 in rare coins and gold up for grabs.

The weeklong“Treasure Hunt” will feature rare vintage coins, gold and more hidden in four different locations across the Greater Houston area. Beginning Monday, April 21, U.S. Coins & Jewelry will reveal clues on social media with Find the Cash Houston, the viral local account known for surprise cash drops and real-time scavenger hunts. Daily drop locations and clues will be announced on both @uscoinsandjewelry and @findthecashhouston via Instagram. The first person to solve each clue and locate the hidden coin will claim a prize.

“Coin collecting is a timeless hobby-often called the 'hobby of kings,'” U.S. Coins & Jewelry co-owner Kenny Duncan Jr. said.“Our hope is that this treasure hunt sparks that same curiosity and wonder in kids, families and longtime collectors alike. It's the perfect way to kick off a milestone year of celebration for U.S. Coins & Jewelry.”

Gold prices have recently surged to record highs, surpassing $3,000 per ounce. Whether winners are inspired to start collecting or looking to build long-term value, all treasure hunt prizes are redeemable at their current market value at U.S. Coins & Jewelry-so winners can hold onto history or cash in on it.

A Yearlong Celebration Begins

The treasure hunt marks the official kickoff of U.S. Coins & Jewelry's 40th anniversary celebration and serves as a catalyst for announcing the company's upcoming expansion to an 8,000-square-foot flagship showroom at 8501 Katy Freeway, slated to open in Summer 2025.

The expanded location will include private dealer rooms, a dedicated sports card zone and Duncan Watch Co., a newly launched luxury watch division offering collectible timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and more. The space represents a bold new chapter for the family-owned company that has been serving collectors since 1985.

Family Fun, Rare Finds and Daily Giveaways

Throughout National Coin Week, U.S. Coins & Jewelry will host daily in-store giveaways, offer free coin collector kits for young numismatists and feature exclusive deals on rare coins, historic currency and precious metals.

Collectors can explore rare treasures from the shop's private vault, on display all week. Highlights include an original 1867 proof set-specially struck coins with mirror-like finishes intended for collectors-all graded in choice uncirculated condition, ranging from the cent to the dollar. Visitors will also find vintage shipwreck gold bars and a selection of the rarest coins from U.S. Coins' personal collection, including some of the very first pieces ever struck by the U.S. Mint. Also on display will be renderings of the upcoming new store, which will position U.S. Coins as one of the largest coin and collectibles shops in the United States -reaffirming its status as a must-visit destination for collectors and investors throughout Texas and beyond.

“We wanted this year's treasure hunt to reflect the communities that have supported us for four decades,” U.S. Coins & Jewelry co-owner Matthew Duncan said.“By expanding beyond the city limits, we're giving more people across the Houston region a chance to join the fun and experience the excitement of the hunt.”

This year's National Coin Week theme-“Iconic Change: Pop Culture & Coins Unite!”-was created by the American Numismatic Association to highlight how coins have reflected pop culture and history over the decades.

ABOUT U.S. COINS & JEWELRY

Founded in 1985, U.S. Coins & Jewelry is Houston's premier destination for rare coins, gold and silver bullion, Swiss watches, fine jewelry, and pop culture memorabilia. Built on honesty, integrity, value, and trust, the family-owned business has served generations of collectors through expert appraisals and a welcoming, educational environment. In 2025, the company will relocate to its expanded flagship showroom at 8501 Katy Freeway, one of the largest coin and collectibles stores in the country. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Kelsey McCullough Scurfield Group 713-857-6353 ... Colin Spaulding Scurfield Group 832-797-1430 ...