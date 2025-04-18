Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Wearable Safety Light (DAL-636)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new light accessory to help keep you visible and safe at night," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the WALKING SAFETY LIGHT SAVER. My design ensures the wearer is noticeable from a distance, especially when running or working at night, responding to an accident, trick-or-treating, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved wearable light to increase visibility while walking or working at night. In doing so, it could help prevent accidents. As a result, it enhances safety. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for walkers, joggers, individuals who work at night, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-636, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

