Ten Years Strong: Equity On The Mall Continues The Fight For Change

Hundreds of San Joaquin Valley community members to gather in Sacramento to celebrate policy wins and advocate for action on critical issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Joaquin Valley Health Fund is proud to host Equity on the Mall 2025, marking a decade of advocacy for health, economic and social equity in the San Joaquin Valley. This milestone event will take place on April 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the California State Capitol West Steps. Over 1,500 residents, community leaders and policymakers will gather to champion policies that ensure a brighter, more just future for all communities in the region.

"For ten years, Equity on the Mall has given voice to communities across the San Joaquin Valley," said Kaying Hang, President of The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, which manages the San Joaquin Valley Health Fund. "We have made real progress in advancing equity, but we also recognize the road ahead, especially given the current policy environment. There is still much work to do."

Equity on the Mall brings together grassroots organizations, advocates and elected officials to advance policies on immigration, housing, health, education, environmental justice, land use and planning, and the digital divide. This year's event will celebrate a decade of progress while continuing the push for systemic change.

"We are not just celebrating a milestone; we are renewing our commitment to the future," said Hang. "Our community-created policy platform lays out a clear roadmap for what we must achieve in the next decade to ensure every resident has access to opportunity and justice."

The event will open with a traditional blessing from Chairwoman Regina Cuellar of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok, followed by remarks from civil‐rights leader Dolores Huerta, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and other state and local officials, as well as representatives of San Joaquin Valley Health Fund partner organizations.

"Our communities have spent years fighting for policies that uplift and protect the most vulnerable," said Christine Barker, Executive Director of Fresno Immigrant and Refugee Ministries (FIRM). "We must continue to demand investment in the programs and protections that have transformed lives across the Valley."

Equity on the Mall also provides an opportunity for community members to engage directly with policymakers through legislative visits and cultural performances.

"The voices and stories shared that day will shape the policies of tomorrow," said Blanca Marin-Candelario, a Modesto resident and advocate with the West Modesto Community Collaborative. "We all have the power to push for change that will make a difference for our families and our future."

ABOUT THE SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY HEALTH FUND

The San Joaquin Valley Health Fund is a collaborative effort dedicated to advancing health and racial equity in California's San Joaquin Valley by supporting community-driven policy and systems change. Since its founding, San Joaquin Valley Health Fund has empowered organizations working on the frontlines of justice to create meaningful, lasting impact. The Fund is managed by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation. Learn more at shfcenter/san-joaquin-valley-health-fund .

