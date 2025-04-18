Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

FAIRFAX, Va., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA ) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 5, 2025. The Company will not host a conference call in conjunction with the release given the proposed transaction with Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA , "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,342 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit .

For additional information visit playaresort

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC

