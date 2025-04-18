Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release
FAIRFAX, Va., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA ) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 5, 2025. The Company will not host a conference call in conjunction with the release given the proposed transaction with Hyatt Hotels Corporation.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA , "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,342 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit .
For additional information visit href="" rel="nofollow" playaresort .
SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment