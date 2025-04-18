Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Device To Keep Cool While Using An Umbrella (DCD-475)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was trying to think of a way to get breeze/air while under an umbrella when it's hot and humid outside," said an inventor from Capitol Heights, Md., "so I invented BREEZ BRELLA FAN. It will help you feel more comfortable while outside."

The invention keeps individuals cool and comfortable when using an umbrella, allowing them to venture out in warm, humid weather. Provides protection from inclement weather as well as the harmful rays of the sun and safeguards against heat exhaustion. This easy to use, convenient and practical invention is durable and lightweight and can be used for all types of umbrellas.

The original design was submitted to the Washingto DC sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-475, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

