Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Announces Inaugural PBMI Innovators Award To Recognize Leaders In Pharmacy Benefit Management

CRANBURY, NJ, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute(PBMI) is pleased to announce the launch of the PBMI Innovators awards, a new recognition program aimed at honoring outstanding professionals in pharmacy benefit management (PBM). The award will celebrate individuals who have demonstrated significant leadership in improving access to therapies, balancing costs and benefits and driving measurable outcomes for patients within the pharmacy benefit field.

The PBMI Innovators awards will recognize eight exceptional professionals-executives and managers-who have implemented innovative pharmacy benefit strategies, contributed fresh insights and achieved impactful results. The award is open to professionals working in various PBM-related roles, including pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), payers, those involved in health plans, health systems and provider organizations and companies that provide services improving the management of pharmacy benefits.

PBM professionals are at the forefront of addressing some of healthcare's most pressing challenges, including improving patient access to new therapies, balancing cost with care and delivering better patient outcomes. The PBMI Innovators awards give us the opportunity to celebrate these individuals and their significant contributions to the field.

Winners of the PBMI Innovators awards will be featured in the August 2025 issue of Managed Healthcare Executive® (MHE) and will appear in a video posted on the MHE website. In addition, award recipients will receive the following exclusive benefits:



Complimentary ticket to the 2025 PBMI Annual National Conference, scheduled for September 3-5 in Orlando, Florida.

Invitation to participate in an exclusive roundtable discussion at the conference. Invitation to a special dinner honoring their achievements.



Nominations are now open, and the public is encouraged to submit their nominations for professionals who are driving change and bringing innovation to pharmacy benefit management.

About Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI)

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute is a leading nonprofit organization focused on advancing the pharmacy benefits industry through research, education and the development of best practices. PBMI's mission is to help health plans, employers, and other stakeholders navigate the complex world of pharmacy benefits in order to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the overall healthcare experience. The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted healthcare news across multiple channels, providing healthcare professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit .

