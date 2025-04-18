Florida's First Flower Child To Open May 13 In Lakewood Ranch's Center Point At Waterside

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Flower Child, the beloved fast-casual restaurant known for its happy, feel-good eats and drinks, will open May 13th in Lakewood Ranch. Marking its first location in Florida, Flower Child will bring a garden of deliciousness to Center Point at Waterside's premier outdoor shopping and dining destination this spring.

“We couldn't be more excited to open our doors in Sarasota,” said Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts.“Whether guests are stopping by for a quick, nourishing bite or gathering with friends over a meal that fuels both body and soul, we're thrilled to bring Flower Child to the vibrant Lakewood Ranch community.”

With its commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients, warm hospitality, and a feel-good atmosphere, Flower Child has gained a devoted following across the country. The menu features a variety of customizable bowls, wraps, salads, and mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits, and proteins, making clean eating both convenient and crave-worthy. Whether guests are vegetarian, vegan, paleo, gluten-free, or simply looking for a nourishing meal, Flower Child offers an inviting and flavorful dining experience.

Fan-favorite dishes include the Mother Earth Bowl, featuring ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, and hemp seed; the gluten-free Mac & Cheese made with aged white cheddar and parmesan; the Chicken Enchiladas with guajillo chile, smoked gouda, poblano cream, organic black bean, roasted corn, and avocado; and the Flying Avocado Wrap with smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato, and avocado hummus.

Located at 6532 University Parkway, the 3,500-square-foot restaurant will be Flower Child's 41st location nationwide. Bringing a fresh burst of color and health to Sarasota, the new Flower Child location will continue the brand's mission of serving made-from-scratch meals with no freezers or fryers. Guests can choose to dine in, have meals delivered, or grab a quick bite through the convenient to-go window.

Designed to be as welcoming as the food is wholesome, the Sarasota location will feature Flower Child's signature bright and airy aesthetic, creating the perfect space to gather over handcrafted meals. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, a hand-painted lemon tree mural on the exterior symbolizes Flower Child's fresh, uplifting spirit and seamlessly blends into the restaurant's inviting design. Guests can enjoy dine-in and patio seating, catering options, and a seamless ordering experience through the Flower Child app, which offers pick-up, curbside pick-up, delivery, and exclusive rewards.

Additionally, Flower Child is now hiring numerous positions for both the front and back of the house. The concept is looking for positive people passionate about hospitality, healthy living, intuitive eating with a go-getting attitude. Those interested can apply in person at Flower Child's upcoming Job Fair on April 21 – May 3 from 10am – 6pm daily, closed on Sunday, April 27.

For more information on Flower Child and its menu, visit .

###

About Flower Child

Flower Child is a fast-casual restaurant designed to inspire and support healthy lifestyles. As a part of Sam Fox's Fox Restaurant Concepts, the multi-location restaurant provides made-from-scratch meals accessible to various dietary needs. Flower Child's menu offers customizable bowls, wraps, salads, different mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits, and healthy proteins. It's clean eating with convenience. Known for its cheerful staff and uplifting dining environment, Flower Child has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, and Utah. For more information, please visit or follow @eatflowerchild.

About Fox Restaurant Concepts

Our story begins with Sam Fox, a man passionate about hospitality and endlessly inspired by food and design. He opened his first concept, Wildflower American Cuisine, in Tucson in 1998, and today has innovated and operated dozens of ever-evolving brands, including Culinary Dropout, Flower Child, North Italia, Zinburger, Blanco Cocina+ Cantina, Doughbird, The Henry, and more. More than 25 years later, FRC has grown into a team of nearly 6,000 employees in more than 60 locations spanning the country. The Fox Restaurants team is a community of creative thinkers passionate about bringing big ideas to life, creating fantastic community experiences, and sharing stories over incredible food. For more, visit FoxRC.

Grant Chungo

Playbook Public Relations

+1 540-270-2580

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.