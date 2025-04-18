Trailer Of Suriya's 'Retro' Promises A Gripping Film Full Of Baddies, Battles And A Beautiful Romance!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj's action extravaganza, 'Retro', featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, on Friday released the trailer of the film at a grand event in the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in the presence of fans and film buffs.

The action-packed trailer, which seems to have been edited by well-known Malayalam director Alphonse Puthren, gives the impression that the film will deliver double the action that the teaser, which was released a few weeks ago, promised.

The eagerly-awaited trailer begins with actor Sujith Shankar's character welcoming Suriya and his supporters, saying, "Welcome. In ten minutes, a deer biryani will be ready. Until then, put on a show." Suriya turns to Jayaram who is beside him and asks, "Shall we begin the show?" to which Jayaram says 'yes'. The villains of the film are then introduced with one saying, " The high we get from war is ecstatic. How can we accept if suddenly one says peace, democracy and asks you to give up everything, stay at home, eat and sleep?"

The trailer also adds to what was disclosed in the teaser.

In the teaser, audiences were shown Suriya's character Paari promising Pooja Hegde's character that he would completely give up violence and bloodshed. However, the trailer shows Paari going back on his word. As a result, the soulmates part ways. The separation turns Pooja almost like Buddha while it turns Paari into a demon. Pooja's character is seen telling Paari, "You have made me cry a lot."

In the meantime, Paari's battles with his rivals intensifies and they dread what he'll do next. His punchline,"Thattunen Pollundhuduchi.( I struck and it shattered)" is repeated even as a series of action-packed scenes are presented. The trailer ends with Joju George's character saying,"Dear son, daddy's coming."

The trailer has a number of giveaways to offer. The first is that it is made it evident that Jayaram plays a comedian in the film. It also gives away a couple of crucial details like Joju George playing Suriya's father and actor Jayaram's character having the belief that laughter can cure issues.

In all, 'Retro' seems to be a story in which one man, who has parted ways with the love of his life, takes on a number of battle-hardened criminals. The eagerly awaited film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, is scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year.