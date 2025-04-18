Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Pillow (DAL-634)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a newly designed pillow that would offer greater stimulation, support and comfort while sleeping on the back or side," said an inventor, from Flower Mound, Texas, "so I invented the KAIMIN MAKURA. My design offers an alternative to traditional pillows, and it could help promote better sleep."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed pillow. In doing so, it helps stimulate the nerves using the weight of the user's head. As a result, it increases comfort, and it could provide a better night's sleep. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-634, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED